The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 8:40 PM.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Miami Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-1.5) 147.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-2) 148 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends

  • Indiana has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games this season have hit the over.
  • Miami has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Hurricanes games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Indiana is 17th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).
  • The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +4000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.
  • Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Miami Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7000
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 68th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Miami winning the national championship, based on its +7000 moneyline odds, is 1.4%.

