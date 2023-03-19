The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Spurs matchup.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Hawks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Hawks have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (fifth in the league) and allowing 117.5 (23rd in the NBA).

The Spurs have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 112.6 points per game, 24th in league, while allowing 122.1 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -668 scoring differential.

These two teams average 230 points per game combined, 13 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 239.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

San Antonio has covered 29 times in 70 games with a spread this year.

Hawks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +20000 +7000 -184 Spurs - - +3000

