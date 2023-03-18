The No. 9 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) on Saturday. This 8-9 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:00 PM.

Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 68.4 the Cowgirls give up to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) is 13-4 when it scores more than 68.4 points.
  • Oklahoma State is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Cowgirls record are 12.0 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.8).
  • Oklahoma State has a 19-8 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 17-5 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
  • The Cowgirls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.0% lower than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (44.2%).
  • The Hurricanes shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Cowgirls allow.

Oklahoma State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Oklahoma L 80-71 Gallagher-Iba Arena
3/10/2023 West Virginia W 62-61 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Texas L 64-57 Municipal Auditorium
3/18/2023 Miami (FL) - Assembly Hall

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Virginia W 85-74 Watsco Center
3/2/2023 Boston College W 84-69 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Virginia Tech L 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Oklahoma State - Assembly Hall

