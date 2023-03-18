The North Alabama Lions (18-14) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. The contest airs on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.5% the Thunderbirds' opponents have shot this season.

North Alabama has compiled a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.

The Lions are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 94th.

The Lions' 74.9 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 74.3 the Thunderbirds allow.

North Alabama has a 16-6 record when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

At home North Alabama is putting up 81.8 points per game, 12.0 more than it is averaging away (69.8).

At home, the Lions allow 68.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 78.8.

North Alabama sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.1%) than on the road (34.3%).

North Alabama Schedule