The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) are favored by 5.5 points against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 1-9 Midwest Region bracket contest, which tips off at 7:10 PM on TBS. The over/under is 131.5 for the matchup.

Auburn vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -5.5 131.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Auburn has played 21 games this season that ended with a combined score over 131.5 points.

Auburn's games this year have had a 140.3-point total on average, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Auburn has a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Auburn has been named as the underdog seven times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Tigers have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 56.2% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3 Auburn 21 70% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

Auburn has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Tigers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Tigers score an average of 73 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars give up.

Auburn is 13-12 against the spread and 19-9 overall when it scores more than 56.4 points.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0 Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Auburn vs. Houston Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn 16-2 Home Record 14-2 11-0 Away Record 4-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

