How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) will aim to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at 9:40 PM.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TBS
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Alabama has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the best rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins rank 228th.
- The 82.6 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 19.4 more points than the Terrapins allow (63.2).
- Alabama is 26-3 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama is posting 89.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Crimson Tide are ceding four fewer points per game (65) than away from home (69).
- Alabama is sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.4 more threes and four% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Missouri
|W 72-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/12/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 82-63
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 96-75
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
