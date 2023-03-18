Top Alabama Players to Watch vs. Maryland - Second Round
The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Maryland Terrapins at 9:40 PM ET. The Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Terrapins' Jahmir Young are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Alabama's Last Game
Alabama won its most recent game against Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle starred with 19 points, plus 15 rebounds and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nick Pringle
|19
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Sears
|15
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Jahvon Quinerly
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Alabama Players to Watch
Miller averages 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.6% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Noah Clowney is putting up 10.1 points, 0.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.
Mark Sears posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Charles Bediako posts 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
Jahvon Quinerly is tops on his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Miller
|19.8
|8.3
|2.2
|1
|1.1
|2.7
|Charles Bediako
|7.8
|7.2
|0.7
|0.7
|2.4
|0
|Noah Clowney
|10.8
|7.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|1.3
|Jahvon Quinerly
|10.6
|2.2
|4.2
|0.9
|0
|1.4
|Mark Sears
|9.2
|2.1
|1.9
|0.5
|0
|1.6
