Brandon Miller and Jahmir Young are two players to watch on Saturday at 10:02 PM ET, when the Alabama Crimson Tide play the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 10:02 PM ET

10:02 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

In its previous game, Alabama defeated Texas A&M-CC on Thursday, 96-75. Its top scorer was Nick Pringle with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Pringle 19 15 0 0 0 0 Mark Sears 15 1 3 1 0 3 Jahvon Quinerly 13 1 1 0 0 1

Maryland's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Maryland topped West Virginia 67-65. With 17 points, Julian Reese was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julian Reese 17 9 3 0 3 0 Hakim Hart 15 3 4 2 0 1 Donta Scott 11 8 1 2 0 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller paces his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per contest, and also averages 2.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney averages 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Sears averages 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Jahvon Quinerly leads his squad in assists per contest (3.7), and also averages 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch

Reese paces the Terrapins in rebounding (7.3 per game), and posts 11.4 points and 1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Donta Scott gives the Terrapins 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hakim Hart is putting up 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Don Carey gives the Terrapins 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 19.8 8.3 2.2 1 1.1 2.7 Charles Bediako 7.8 7.2 0.7 0.7 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.8 7.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.3 Jahvon Quinerly 10.6 2.2 4.2 0.9 0 1.4 Mark Sears 9.2 2.1 1.9 0.5 0 1.6

Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)