When the Alabama Crimson Tide and Maryland Terrapins play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, Brandon Miller and Jahmir Young will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama won its previous game versus Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Pringle 19 15 0 0 0 0 Mark Sears 15 1 3 1 0 3 Jahvon Quinerly 13 1 1 0 0 1

Maryland's Last Game

In its most recent game, Maryland defeated West Virginia on Thursday, 67-65. Julian Reese scored a team-high 17 points (and added three assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julian Reese 17 9 3 0 3 0 Hakim Hart 15 3 4 2 0 1 Donta Scott 11 8 1 2 0 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller leads the Crimson Tide with 19.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.1 assists.

Noah Clowney puts up 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 29.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Sears is putting up 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Jahvon Quinerly is tops on the Crimson Tide at 3.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 8.3 points.

Maryland Players to Watch

Reese is No. 1 on the Terrapins in rebounding (7.3 per game), and posts 11.4 points and 1 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Terrapins get 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Donta Scott.

Hakim Hart is putting up 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Don Carey is posting 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 19.8 8.3 2.2 1 1.1 2.7 Charles Bediako 7.8 7.2 0.7 0.7 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.8 7.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.3 Jahvon Quinerly 10.6 2.2 4.2 0.9 0 1.4 Mark Sears 9.2 2.1 1.9 0.5 0 1.6

Maryland Top Performers (Last 10 Games)