Saturday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) and Maryland Terrapins (22-12) going head to head at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) versus Alabama. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 142.5 over/under.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -450, Maryland +333

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Alabama has a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season compared to Maryland, who is 20-11-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide have a 15-17-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Terrapins have a record of 11-20-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 152.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +486 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (138th in college basketball).

The 41.0 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank first in college basketball, and are 8.1 more than the 32.9 its opponents record per contest.

Alabama makes 4.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.2 (eighth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and give up 81.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 13.4 (314th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

