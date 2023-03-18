Saturday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) versus the Maryland Terrapins (22-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland is projected to cover the spread (8.5) against Alabama. The two sides are projected to come in below the 144.5 total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -450, Maryland +350

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Alabama is 20-12-0 against the spread this season compared to Maryland's 20-11-0 ATS record. The Crimson Tide have a 15-17-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Terrapins have a record of 11-20-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 152.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +486 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (138th in college basketball).

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is grabbing 41 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.9 per contest.

Alabama hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents (5.6). It is shooting 34.2% from deep (175th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.3%.

The Crimson Tide put up 97.5 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while giving up 81.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball play), 2.2 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (255th in college basketball).

