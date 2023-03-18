Saturday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) and the Maryland Terrapins (22-12) clashing at Legacy Arena at BJCC (on March 18) at 9:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 win for Alabama.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) against Alabama. The two sides are expected to come in below the 144.5 total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -450, Maryland +350

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Alabama has a 20-12-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Maryland, who is 20-11-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide are 15-17-0 and the Terrapins are 11-20-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 152.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a +486 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It collects 41.0 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.9 per contest.

Alabama hits 4.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.2 (eighth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and allow 81.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (314th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.