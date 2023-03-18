The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:40 PM.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Maryland Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 142.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Alabama (-8.5) 143 -410 +330 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 20-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 35 games have hit the over.

Maryland has covered 21 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 32 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+450), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide have experienced the 62nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +450.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +450 moneyline odds, is 18.2%.

