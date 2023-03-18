The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:40 PM.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 142.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-8.5) 143 -410 +330 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • Alabama has compiled a 20-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 35 games have hit the over.
  • Maryland has covered 21 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 32 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +450
  • Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+450), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Crimson Tide have experienced the 62nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +450.
  • The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +450 moneyline odds, is 18.2%.

