The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) try to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:40 PM.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Alabama is 20-15-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Maryland has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 32 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 Alabama's national championship odds (+500) place it just second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is best.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Crimson Tide have had the 62nd-biggest change this season, improving from +5000 at the beginning to +500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.