An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed Baylor Bears (19-12) take the court against the No. 10 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 5:30 PM.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Alabama vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson Tide's 69.9 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 62.7 the Bears give up.
  • Alabama has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.
  • Baylor has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.
  • The Bears score 12.2 more points per game (72.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (59.8).
  • Baylor has an 18-7 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.
  • Alabama is 20-5 when allowing fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Bears are making 43.0% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Crimson Tide concede to opponents (46.3%).
  • The Crimson Tide's 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Bears have conceded.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Florida L 81-77 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/26/2023 Ole Miss L 57-55 Foster Auditorium
3/2/2023 Kentucky L 71-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/18/2023 Baylor - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

