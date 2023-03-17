The No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) on Friday. This 7-10 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida State vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs score just 0.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Seminoles allow (67.0).
  • Georgia has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.
  • Florida State's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Seminoles put up 80.1 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 58.4 the Lady Bulldogs give up.
  • When Florida State totals more than 58.4 points, it is 23-7.
  • Georgia is 20-8 when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
  • This year the Seminoles are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Lady Bulldogs concede.
  • The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Seminoles allow.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest W 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Clemson L 74-61 Littlejohn Coliseum
3/2/2023 Wake Forest L 65-54 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Georgia - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ South Carolina L 73-63 Colonial Life Arena
3/2/2023 Auburn W 63-47 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/3/2023 LSU L 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Florida State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

