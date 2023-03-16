Thursday's game between the UCLA Bruins (29-5) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) at Golden 1 Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-60 and heavily favors UCLA to take home the win. Tipoff is at 10:05 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, UCLA is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 17.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 135.5 total.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: UCLA -17.5

UCLA -17.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCLA -5000, UNC Asheville +1350

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 79, UNC Asheville 60

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. UNC Asheville

Pick ATS: UCLA (-17.5)



UCLA (-17.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



UCLA has a 16-15-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UNC Asheville, who is 15-14-0 ATS. The Bruins have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Bulldogs games have gone over 14 times. The two teams average 148.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's total. UCLA is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests, while UNC Asheville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +463 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball and are allowing 60.3 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

UCLA comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It is collecting 32.6 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.2 per contest.

UCLA connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 34.7% from deep while its opponents hit 31.1% from long range.

The Bruins' 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 78th in college basketball, and the 79.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

UCLA has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 5.5 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball action) while forcing 15 (27th in college basketball).

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game, with a +219 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (99th in college basketball) and allow 68.6 per contest (134th in college basketball).

UNC Asheville ranks 157th in the nation at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

UNC Asheville makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 39% from deep (sixth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.7%.

UNC Asheville forces 12.5 turnovers per game (132nd in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (310th in college basketball).

