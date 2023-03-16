Northwestern vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 10 Boise State Broncos (24-9) square off on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 7:35 PM.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Boise State matchup.
Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-1.5)
|127.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Northwestern (-2)
|128
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Northwestern (-1)
|128.5
|-111
|-111
Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Northwestern is 18-12-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 11 out of the Wildcats' 30 games this season have hit the over.
- Boise State has covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread this year.
- In the Broncos' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Northwestern is 43rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 50th, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats were +50000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +40000, which is the 42nd-biggest change in the country.
- Northwestern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- Oddsmakers have made the Broncos' national championship odds the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
