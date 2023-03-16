The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:10 PM. Duke is favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Duke -6.5 145.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Duke vs Oral Roberts Betting Records & Stats

  • The Blue Devils have a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Duke has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite 13 times this season and won all of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Blue Devils, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
  • Oral Roberts is 13-15-0 ATS this year.
  • This season, the Golden Eagles have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oral Roberts has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Duke 9 27.3% 72.5 156.7 63.9 134 140.3
Oral Roberts 18 64.3% 84.2 156.7 70.1 134 153.9

Additional Duke vs Oral Roberts Insights & Trends

  • Duke is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Blue Devils have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
  • Over its past 10 games, Oral Roberts has two wins against the spread, and is 10-0 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles have hit the over twice in their past 10 games.
  • The 72.5 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 2.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (70.1).
  • Duke is 10-8 against the spread and 17-1 overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.
  • The Golden Eagles score 20.3 more points per game (84.2) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (63.9).
  • When it scores more than 63.9 points, Oral Roberts is 12-12 against the spread and 27-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Duke 15-18-0 6-11 13-20-0
Oral Roberts 13-15-0 1-2 12-16-0

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits

Duke Oral Roberts
16-0 Home Record 16-0
4-6 Away Record 11-4
7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0
3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0
76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2
68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7
9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0
2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.