The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12) are a 1.5-point favorite in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest starts at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here are insights into this Midwest Region 8-9 matchup to help you fill out your bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

Auburn vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -1.5 151.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points in nine of 29 games this season.

The average point total in Auburn's outings this year is 139.8, 11.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 15-14-0 this season.

This season, Auburn has been favored 22 times and won 18, or 81.8%, of those games.

Auburn has a record of 18-4, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Auburn.

Auburn vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 9 31% 72.7 152.9 67.1 141.5 140.6 Iowa 14 51.9% 80.2 152.9 74.4 141.5 149.5

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of Tigers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Tigers score 72.7 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.4 the Hawkeyes allow.

When Auburn puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 15-14-0 11-11 16-13-0 Iowa 13-14-0 2-4 14-13-0

Auburn vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits

Auburn Iowa 14-2 Home Record 14-3 4-8 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.