The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) square off on Thursday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 6:50 PM.

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • Auburn has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 112th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes rank 69th.
  • The 72.7 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Hawkeyes allow.
  • When Auburn totals more than 74.4 points, it is 10-3.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Auburn is putting up 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it is in away games (70.9).
  • In home games, the Tigers are ceding 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than in away games (70.9).
  • Auburn is draining 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3000000000000007% points worse than it is averaging away from home (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Alabama L 90-85 Coleman Coliseum
3/4/2023 Tennessee W 79-70 Neville Arena
3/9/2023 Arkansas L 76-73 Bridgestone Arena
3/16/2023 Iowa - Legacy Arena at BJCC

