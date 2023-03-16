When the Auburn Tigers (20-12) and Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Thursday at 6:50 PM ET, Johni Broome and Kris Murray will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

Auburn's Last Game

Auburn lost its previous game to Arkansas, 76-73, on Thursday. K.D. Johnson was its high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM K.D. Johnson 20 2 3 2 0 1 Allen Flanigan 15 3 1 2 0 2 Johni Broome 13 7 0 2 1 0

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome is tops on his team in both points (14) and rebounds (8.4) per game, and also puts up 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.

Wendell Green Jr. paces his squad in assists per contest (4.2), and also averages 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams averages 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Allen Flanigan puts up 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Johnson posts 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Auburn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)