Auburn vs. Iowa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (20-12) face off against the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, beginning at 6:50 PM.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Iowa matchup.
Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Auburn vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-1.5)
|151.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Auburn (-1)
|151.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Auburn (-1)
|152
|-111
|-111
Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Auburn has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.
- Iowa has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- In the Hawkeyes' 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- Bookmakers rate Auburn higher (30th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (31st).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the beginning to +12000.
- Auburn has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Hawkeyes have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +10000 at the start of the season to +15000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Iowa has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
