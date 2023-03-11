The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Young, in his last game (March 10 win against the Wizards) produced 28 points, nine assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at Young's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.7 25.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.9 Assists 8.5 10.1 9.6 PRA 37.5 39.8 38 PR 27.5 29.7 28.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Trae Young Insights vs. the Celtics

Young is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.3.

The Celtics are the seventh-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.2 points per contest.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Celtics give up 22.8 assists per game, best in the league.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Trae Young vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 31 27 5 9 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.