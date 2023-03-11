Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.3 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (46-21) visit Trae Young (10th, 26.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (34-33) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -4.5 -

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • The Hawks have hit the over in 38 of their 67 games with a set total (56.7%).
  • Atlanta has a 30-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Hawks have come away with 11 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Atlanta has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.6 234.8 112.2 229.2 227.1
Hawks 0 0% 117.2 234.8 117 229.2 232.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Six of the Hawks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta has been better at home (14-17-0) than on the road (16-20-0).
  • The Hawks' 117.2 points per game are five more points than the 112.2 the Celtics give up.
  • Atlanta has put together a 25-21 ATS record and a 30-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 35-32 20-25 35-32
Hawks 30-37 7-4 38-29

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Hawks
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
23-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-21
30-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 117
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
27-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-12
34-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-10

