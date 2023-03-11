Clint Capela and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capela, in his previous game (March 10 win against the Wizards) produced eight points and 10 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Capela's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 12.1 Rebounds 10.5 11.1 9.4 Assists -- 0.9 1.4 PRA 22.5 24 22.9 PR 21.5 23.1 21.5



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Celtics

Capela has taken 8.6 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 7.1% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.3 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are seventh in the league, giving up 112.2 points per game.

Giving up 43.9 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics concede 22.8 assists per contest, best in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 18 7 8 0 0 0 0

