The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (27-5, 16-2 SEC) square off in the SEC tournament against the No. 4 seed Missouri Tigers (24-8, 11-7 SEC) on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 1:00 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Missouri matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Alabama has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Missouri has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 Alabama is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) than its computer ranking (fourth-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 59th-biggest change.

Alabama has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.