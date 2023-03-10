Friday's SEC tournament game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) at Bridgestone Arena at 1:00 PM ET features the Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Bulldogs' Tolu Smith as players to watch.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama lost its previous game to Texas A&M, 67-61, on Saturday. Miller led the way with 19 points, plus 10 boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 19 10 2 0 0 2 Jahvon Quinerly 12 1 3 2 0 2 Noah Clowney 11 7 2 1 2 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller leads the Crimson Tide with 19.6 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also averaging 8 rebounds.

Noah Clowney is tops on his team in rebounds per game (8.2), and also puts up 10 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Mark Sears is averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Charles Bediako posts 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Jaden Bradley puts up 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor.

