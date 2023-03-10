The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC) face off against the No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 1:00 PM. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 31 games this season have hit the over.

Mississippi State is 16-16-0 ATS this year.

A total of 13 Bulldogs games this season have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 Alabama is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+800), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have jumped from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +800, the 61st-biggest change among all teams.

Alabama has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

