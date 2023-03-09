Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-14) versus the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (11-17) at Bartow Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Alabama State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Lady Hornets fell in their last outing 62-60 against Grambling on Saturday.
Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 64
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Lady Hornets beat the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on February 6 by a score of 48-43.
- Alabama State has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 at home over Southern (No. 226) on February 6
- 71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 258) on February 11
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on January 4
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 261) on January 21
- 66-61 at home over Samford (No. 263) on December 7
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets have a -218 scoring differential, falling short by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 63.0 points per game to rank 228th in college basketball and are giving up 70.5 per contest to rank 316th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Alabama State puts up more points per game (66.8) than its season average (63.0).
- Offensively, the Lady Hornets have played better when playing at home this year, scoring 69.2 points per game, compared to 59.2 per game on the road.
- At home, Alabama State is ceding 13.4 fewer points per game (62.2) than in road games (75.6).
- The Lady Hornets have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 64.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.4 points more than the 63.0 they've scored this year.
