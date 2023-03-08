Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 130-128 loss versus the Heat, Young put up 25 points and seven assists.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.6 25.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 9.5 10.1 10.6 PRA 37.5 39.7 39.9 PR 28.5 29.6 29.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Trae Young Insights vs. the Wizards

Young is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.6 per game.

He's taken 6.6 threes per game, or 19.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Wizards concede 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 24 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Trae Young vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 34 31 2 7 2 1 0

