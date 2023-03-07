The WCC conference champion will be named on Tuesday when the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) and the No. 2 Portland Pilots (22-8) face off at 4:00 PM.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Gonzaga vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots' 69.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 59.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Portland has put together a 19-3 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.
  • Gonzaga has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The Bulldogs score 10.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Pilots allow (62.1).
  • Gonzaga has a 25-3 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 18-3.
  • This season the Bulldogs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Pilots concede.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ San Diego W 73-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion
2/25/2023 @ BYU W 58-51 Marriott Center
3/6/2023 BYU W 79-64 Orleans Arena
3/7/2023 Portland - Orleans Arena

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ San Diego L 74-58 Jenny Craig Pavilion
2/27/2023 @ BYU W 61-49 Marriott Center
3/6/2023 Pacific W 75-72 Orleans Arena
3/7/2023 Gonzaga - Orleans Arena

