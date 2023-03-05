North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (19-11) and the North Alabama Lions (15-14) facing off at Allen Arena (on March 5) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for Lipscomb.
The Lions' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 65-54 win over Jacksonville.
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lipscomb 68, North Alabama 64
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lions beat the Kennesaw State Lady Owls 69-66 on January 26.
North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 242) on February 23
- 65-54 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 242) on March 1
- 82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 255) on December 8
- 60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on January 14
- 66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on November 22
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 66.8 points per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (191st in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.
- North Alabama has averaged 3.1 fewer points in ASUN play (63.7) than overall (66.8).
- At home the Lions are scoring 70 points per game, 6.7 more than they are averaging away (63.3).
- In 2022-23 North Alabama is conceding 7.9 fewer points per game at home (60.9) than on the road (68.8).
- The Lions have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 64 points per contest, 2.8 fewer points their than season average of 66.8.
