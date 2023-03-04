The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Capela, in his last game, had 11 points and 12 rebounds in a 129-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

In this article, we dig into Capela's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 11.8 Rebounds 9.5 11.3 10.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.4 PRA 20.5 24.2 23.8 PR 20.5 23.3 22.4



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Heat

Capela is responsible for taking 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.6 per game.

Capela's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Allowing 108.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25 assists per contest.

Clint Capela vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 21 12 6 0 0 3 0

