Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Alabama Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1 SEC) aim to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (22-8, 14-3 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs on CBS.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Alabama matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-1.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-2)
|150
|-130
|+110
|Tipico
|Texas A&M (-1.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Alabama is 17-13-0 ATS this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- Texas A&M has compiled a 20-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 15 out of the Aggies' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Crimson Tide have had the 58th-biggest change this season, improving from +5000 at the start to +900.
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.
