Saturday's contest between the Grambling Lady Tigers (9-19) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-13) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Grambling coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Hornets' most recent contest was a 75-63 loss to Southern on Thursday.

Alabama State vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama State vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 64, Alabama State 62

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Hornets took down the Southern Lady Jaguars 48-43 on February 6.

Alabama State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 258) on January 21

66-61 at home over Samford (No. 260) on December 7

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 261) on January 4

71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 261) on February 11

69-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 273) on February 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama State Performance Insights