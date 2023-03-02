Samford vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (22-8) and the Samford Bulldogs (13-16) clashing at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville (on March 2) at 5:45 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-59 victory for East Tennessee State.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 62-45 loss to Furman in their last outing on Saturday.
Samford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Samford vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 67, Samford 59
Samford Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs took down the Southern Miss Lady Eagles, who are ranked No. 152 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 71-59, it was their best victory of the season so far.
Samford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-58 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on January 14
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 186) on January 12
- 69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 253) on December 21
- 75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 17
- 75-68 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on February 2
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (posting 66.2 points per game, 156th in college basketball, while giving up 67.8 per outing, 269th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential.
- In SoCon action, Samford has averaged 1.3 fewer points (64.9) than overall (66.2) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are averaging 11.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (60.9).
- Samford is conceding fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than away (71.1).
- While the Bulldogs are putting up 66.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 64.8 points per contest.
