Thursday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-10) and the Auburn Tigers (15-13) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 69-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Tigers enter this matchup following a 78-76 victory against Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 69, Auburn 61

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win of the season came in a 77-76 victory on January 22 over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 98) on January 30

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 117) on January 26

78-76 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 119) on February 26

65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 132) on February 16

Auburn Performance Insights