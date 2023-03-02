The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Alabama vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 67.6 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 59.4 the Crimson Tide allow.

When Kentucky gives up fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-5.

Kentucky has put together a 10-12 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.

The Crimson Tide average 70.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 68.8 the Wildcats give up.

Alabama is 13-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Alabama has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

The Crimson Tide shoot 41.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

