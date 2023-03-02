Thursday's contest at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) going head to head against the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) at 8:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 win as our model heavily favors Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 57-55 loss to Ole Miss in their last game on Sunday.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, Kentucky 59

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide clinched their best win of the season on January 15, when they grabbed a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson Tide are 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories, but also tied for the 46th-most losses.

Alabama has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

The Crimson Tide have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on December 29

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 26

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 69) on February 5

61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 23

69-46 at home over Auburn (No. 85) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama Performance Insights