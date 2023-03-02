Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Grambling Lady Tigers (9-18) versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-13) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 61-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on March 2.
The Bulldogs' last game was a 69-57 loss to Alabama State on Saturday.
Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 61, Alabama A&M 58
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bulldogs took down the Southern Lady Jaguars 60-50 on February 4.
- Alabama A&M has 13 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.
Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 256) on January 23
- 67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on January 2
- 60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on January 16
- 50-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on February 18
- 57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on February 6
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 57.1 points per game (319th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (100th in college basketball). They have a -116 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.4 points per game.
- Alabama A&M has averaged 4 more points in SWAC action (61.1) than overall (57.1).
- At home the Bulldogs are putting up 62.7 points per game, 9.8 more than they are averaging away (52.9).
- At home Alabama A&M is giving up 58 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than it is on the road (64.1).
- The Bulldogs are averaging 60.4 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 3.3 more than their average for the season (57.1).
