Oddsmakers expect solid results from the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-6), giving them the 42nd-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +25000 on the moneyline.

The Crimson Tide are set to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a road tilt on Sunday, February 19. This clash tips off at 5:30 PM ET.

Crimson Tide NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +25000 (Bet $100 to win $25000)

Alabama Team Stats

The Crimson Tide have an 11-3 record at home and an 8-2 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

In SEC action, Alabama is 9-4, compared to an 11-2 record outside of the conference.

In one-possession games, the Crimson Tide are 3-1. And they are 4-1 in games decided by two possessions or less.

With 71.6 points per game on offense, Alabama is 69th in the nation. At the other end of the court, it allows 58.6 points per contest, which ranks 52nd in college basketball.

Alabama Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-5 | Q2 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 8-0 | Q4 Record: 4-0

3-5 | 5-1 | 8-0 | 4-0 Against Quadrant 1 teams, Alabama is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Alabama has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Alabama has eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

