Trae Young plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 129-127 win versus the Nets, Young put up 34 points, eight assists and two steals.

Let's look at Young's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.0 26.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.3 Assists 10.5 10.2 11.5 PRA 40.5 40.1 41.4 PR 30.5 29.9 29.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Trae Young's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trae Young Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Trae Young has made 8.5 shots per game, which adds up to 17.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.6 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Young's Hawks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 113.2 points per game, which is 15th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 43.0 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.7 assists per game, the Wizards are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The Wizards concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2022 37 30 2 11 3 0 0 3/4/2022 34 25 4 8 3 0 0 11/1/2021 36 26 4 6 1 0 1 10/28/2021 35 15 3 13 1 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Young or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.