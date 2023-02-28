The Pittsburgh Penguins (29-21-9) go on the road against the Nashville Predators (29-22-6, winners of three in a row) at Bridgestone Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, February 28 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-135) Predators (+115) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville is 7-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 26 of 57 games this season.

Predators vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 191 (14th) Goals 166 (26th) 189 (19th) Goals Allowed 170 (11th) 44 (10th) Power Play Goals 34 (22nd) 38 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (15th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.

Predators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Nashville has hit the over six times.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Predators' games average 9.8 goals, 1.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Predators' 166 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

The Predators' 170 total goals given up (3.0 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Their -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.