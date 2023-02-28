Predators vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (29-21-9) go on the road against the Nashville Predators (29-22-6, winners of three in a row) at Bridgestone Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, February 28 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-135)
|Predators (+115)
|6.5
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville is 7-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 26 of 57 games this season.
Predators vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|191 (14th)
|Goals
|166 (26th)
|189 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|170 (11th)
|44 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (22nd)
|38 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (15th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Nashville has hit the over six times.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Predators' games average 9.8 goals, 1.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Predators' 166 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- The Predators' 170 total goals given up (3.0 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Their -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
