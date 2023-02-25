Saturday's game features the Alabama State Lady Hornets (14-12) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-12) squaring off at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for Alabama State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on February 25.

The Bulldogs' last game on Monday ended in a 77-65 win over Florida A&M.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 64, Alabama A&M 62

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

Against the Southern Lady Jaguars on February 4, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 60-50 home victory.

Alabama A&M has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).

Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

50-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on February 18

66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 265) on January 23

67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 267) on January 2

60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on January 16

57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 289) on February 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama A&M Performance Insights