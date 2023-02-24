Friday's game that pits the Troy Trojans (17-11) against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-22) at Mitchell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-61 in favor of Troy, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 24.

The Trojans are coming off of an 88-79 loss to Southern Miss in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Troy vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 80, South Alabama 61

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans captured their signature win of the season on November 19 by registering a 68-62 victory over the BYU Cougars, the No. 97-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Jaguars are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Troy 2022-23 Best Wins

84-78 on the road over Texas State (No. 151) on February 2

79-63 at home over Texas State (No. 151) on December 31

100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 28

79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 167) on December 10

81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 173) on February 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Troy Performance Insights