South Alabama vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Troy Trojans (17-11) against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-22) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-61 in favor of Troy, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 24.
The Jaguars enter this game on the heels of a 75-59 loss to Georgia Southern on Wednesday.
South Alabama vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
South Alabama vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 80, South Alabama 61
South Alabama Schedule Analysis
- On January 21, the Jaguars picked up their best win of the season, a 45-43 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 151) in our computer rankings.
- The Jaguars have 10 losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
- South Alabama has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 329) on November 27
- 72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on February 9
- 74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 355) on December 14
- 68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 359) on December 20
South Alabama Performance Insights
- The Jaguars are being outscored by 10.7 points per game with a -300 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.5 points per game (337th in college basketball) and allow 66.2 per contest (236th in college basketball).
- On offense, South Alabama is putting up 52.8 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (55.5 points per game) is 2.7 PPG higher.
- The Jaguars put up 56 points per game at home, compared to 55 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of one points per contest.
- South Alabama surrenders 60.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 71.6 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Jaguars have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 56 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 55.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.
