The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (22-7, 12-5 Sun Belt) and the South Alabama Jaguars (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) are scheduled to meet on Friday at Cajundome, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Jordan Brown and Isaiah Moore are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Friday, February 24

Friday, February 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Cajundome

Cajundome Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

South Alabama's Last Game

In its previous game, South Alabama beat the Texas State on Wednesday, 76-67. Moore scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in seven assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Moore 22 3 7 1 0 0 Owen White 11 4 0 0 0 3 Greg Parham 10 0 1 0 0 2

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kevin Samuel is No. 1 on the Jaguars in rebounding (9.1 per game), and posts 10.2 points and 0.6 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).

The Jaguars receive 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Tyrell Jones.

Owen White gets the Jaguars 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Greg Parham gets the Jaguars 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)