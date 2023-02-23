Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (18-8) and Samford Bulldogs (13-14) going head to head at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 71-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 70-59 loss to Mercer.

Samford vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Samford vs. Wofford Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wofford 71, Samford 63

Samford Schedule Analysis

  • As far as their signature win this season, the Bulldogs beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road on January 14 by a score of 68-58.
  • The Terriers have tied for the 98th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Samford 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 71-59 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on December 3
  • 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on January 12
  • 69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 21
  • 75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 17
  • 76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 294) on January 7

Samford Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs put up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (255th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential.
  • In conference play, Samford is putting up fewer points (67.0 per game) than it is overall (67.2) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Bulldogs score 72.5 points per game. On the road, they score 62.2.
  • Samford is giving up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (70.6).
  • In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are averaging 66.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (67.2).

