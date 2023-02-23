Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (18-8) and Samford Bulldogs (13-14) going head to head at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 71-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 70-59 loss to Mercer.

Samford vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Samford vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 71, Samford 63

Samford Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Bulldogs beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road on January 14 by a score of 68-58.

The Terriers have tied for the 98th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Samford 2022-23 Best Wins

71-59 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on December 3

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on January 12

69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 21

75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 17

76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 294) on January 7

Samford Performance Insights