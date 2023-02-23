The Nashville Predators (27-22-6) visit the San Jose Sharks (18-29-11) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, February 23 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO, with each team fresh off of a win. The Predators are coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks, while the Sharks knocked off the Seattle Kraken 4-0 in their last outing.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-135) Sharks (+115) 6

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 52.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (13-12).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Nashville has gone 10-6 (winning 62.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 29 of 55 games this season.

Predators vs. Sharks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 154 (28th) Goals 173 (20th) 166 (12th) Goals Allowed 208 (27th) 30 (25th) Power Play Goals 30 (25th) 38 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (3rd)

Predators Advanced Stats

Five of Nashville's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Predators have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Predators are ranked 28th in the league with 154 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Predators are ranked 12th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (166 total) in league play.

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -12.

